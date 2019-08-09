Reviewing VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s results

We are comparing VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.03 N/A 1.47 1.19 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 6.87 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Houston American Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.37 beta means VAALCO Energy Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Houston American Energy Corp. has a 0.2 beta which is 80.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Houston American Energy Corp. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Houston American Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares and 3.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Houston American Energy Corp.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.