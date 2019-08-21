Reviewing VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s results

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.96 N/A 1.47 1.19 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.13 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to VAALCO Energy Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VAALCO Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 80.5%. Insiders owned 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has 19.05% stronger performance while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -14.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.