Reviewing VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s results

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.27 N/A 1.47 1.19 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.77 N/A 1.13 13.30

Table 1 highlights VAALCO Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VAALCO Energy Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. VAALCO Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than Black Stone Minerals L.P., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VAALCO Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of VAALCO Energy Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 44.23%. Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 63.24% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Black Stone Minerals L.P. looks more robust than VAALCO Energy Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares and 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Black Stone Minerals L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.