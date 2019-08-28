Reviewing V.F. Corporation (VFC)’s and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)’s results

We are comparing V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. Corporation 84 2.27 N/A 3.08 28.34 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.62 N/A 1.09 15.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Superior Group of Companies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than V.F. Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. V.F. Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Superior Group of Companies Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us V.F. Corporation and Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. Corporation 0.00% 33.5% 13.2% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5%

Volatility and Risk

V.F. Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. In other hand, Superior Group of Companies Inc. has beta of -0.01 which is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of V.F. Corporation are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Superior Group of Companies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than V.F. Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for V.F. Corporation and Superior Group of Companies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

V.F. Corporation’s average price target is $89.67, while its potential upside is 12.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.6% of V.F. Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. V.F. Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) V.F. Corporation -2.17% -1.06% -0.18% 9.73% 1.36% 30.14% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 4.03% -1.9% 3.65% -3.84% -16.65% -3.57%

For the past year V.F. Corporation has 30.14% stronger performance while Superior Group of Companies Inc. has -3.57% weaker performance.

Summary

V.F. Corporation beats Superior Group of Companies Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.