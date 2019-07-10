Reviewing V.F. Corporation (VFC)’s and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s results

Since V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) are part of the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. Corporation 82 2.49 N/A 3.52 25.79 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 47 0.00 N/A 0.68 71.99

In table 1 we can see V.F. Corporation and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than V.F. Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. V.F. Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. Corporation 0.00% 34.8% 13.2% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for V.F. Corporation and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

V.F. Corporation has an average target price of $89, and a 2.58% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is $47, which is potential 14.02% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than V.F. Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both V.F. Corporation and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 0% respectively. V.F. Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.85% are Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) V.F. Corporation -3.22% -0.55% 4.88% 7.77% 16.91% 27.14% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. -3.53% 2.46% -16.93% -18.04% 29.91% 12.47%

For the past year V.F. Corporation was more bullish than Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Summary

V.F. Corporation beats Canada Goose Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.