Reviewing Uxin Limited (UXIN)’s and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s results

Both Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Yelp Inc. 35 2.66 N/A 0.67 52.08

In table 1 we can see Uxin Limited and Yelp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Uxin Limited is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Yelp Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Yelp Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Uxin Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Uxin Limited and Yelp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Yelp Inc. has a consensus price target of $42, with potential upside of 22.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.7% of Uxin Limited shares and 0% of Yelp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Uxin Limited had bearish trend while Yelp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Yelp Inc. beats Uxin Limited.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.