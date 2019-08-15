Reviewing UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)’s and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s results

As Wireless Communications businesses, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 3 0.83 N/A 0.03 90.30 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 6 0.00 N/A 0.40 14.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than UTStarcom Holdings Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0.00% 17.5% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.25 is UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 90.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.6% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% are UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 67.4% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UTStarcom Holdings Corp. -1% -3.25% -13.37% -12.09% -23.2% 9.6% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. -5.29% -5.29% 4.32% -20.49% -13.69% -1.25%

For the past year UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance while Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has -1.25% weaker performance.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading. The company offers optical transport products, such as packet transport network product lines and next generation packet transport network line that convert and translate data, video, voice, or other traffic into an optical signal that is transmitted over glass fiber; and SOO network (software-defined open packet optical) solution, which helps telecom operators to address the challenges related to the growth of mobile and cloud services, media streaming, and social networking, as well as new applications and services. It also provides carrier Wi-Fi products, such as a solution for a managed wireless access network, including multi-service gateways, network management systems, and Wi-Fi access points for carrier and MSO markets, as well as various deployment scenarios, including 3G/4G data offloading based on Wi-Fi technology; and a range of services comprising IPTV, high-speed Internet access, POTS, ISDN, VoIP, over twisted pair copper, and optical fiber. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides Turkcell App, an application store for users to download mobile applications; BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and Dergilik, a digital publishing platform. In addition, it offers Super Esnaf, a location-based application for small business owners; Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; Turkcell Smart Education, an education platform; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; collocation, infrastructure, backup, and security services; Machine to Machine platform to manage devices; and mobile marketing services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 15.7 million prepaid subscribers and 17. million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 1.9 million fixed line customers. The company covers 2.7 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.