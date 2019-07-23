Reviewing UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)’s and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited)’s results

As Wireless Communications companies, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 3 0.92 N/A 0.14 24.37 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 12 0.00 N/A 0.50 22.05

Table 1 demonstrates UTStarcom Holdings Corp. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has higher revenue and earnings than UTStarcom Holdings Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0.00% 2.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown UTStarcom Holdings Corp. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0 0 0 0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s consensus target price is $5.25, while its potential upside is 72.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 45.4% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s shares. Competitively, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has 80.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 1.23% -3.52% -14.1% -9.37% -33.4% 21% China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited -3.94% -11.9% -7.74% 2.43% -21.71% 2.81%

For the past year UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading. The company offers optical transport products, such as packet transport network product lines and next generation packet transport network line that convert and translate data, video, voice, or other traffic into an optical signal that is transmitted over glass fiber; and SOO network (software-defined open packet optical) solution, which helps telecom operators to address the challenges related to the growth of mobile and cloud services, media streaming, and social networking, as well as new applications and services. It also provides carrier Wi-Fi products, such as a solution for a managed wireless access network, including multi-service gateways, network management systems, and Wi-Fi access points for carrier and MSO markets, as well as various deployment scenarios, including 3G/4G data offloading based on Wi-Fi technology; and a range of services comprising IPTV, high-speed Internet access, POTS, ISDN, VoIP, over twisted pair copper, and optical fiber. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.