Reviewing Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)’s and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s results

Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 87 8.60 N/A 3.89 23.38 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 3.02 N/A 5.10 0.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Utah Medical Products Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Utah Medical Products Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Utah Medical Products Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Utah Medical Products Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.82 beta indicates that Utah Medical Products Inc. is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. are 6.5 and 5.4. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has 4.5 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Utah Medical Products Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 75.8% respectively. About 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. was more bullish than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.