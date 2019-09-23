Reviewing Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)’s and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s results

We are contrasting Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 88 8.73 N/A 3.89 23.38 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.77 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Utah Medical Products Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1%

Liquidity

Utah Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 5.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sensus Healthcare Inc. are 6.1 and 5.8 respectively. Utah Medical Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Utah Medical Products Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 11.3%. 0.5% are Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Sensus Healthcare Inc. has 18.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc. has 9.52% stronger performance while Sensus Healthcare Inc. has -32.66% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Utah Medical Products Inc. beats Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.