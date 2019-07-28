Reviewing Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)’s and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s results

Since Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 86 7.71 N/A 4.93 17.47 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 4 1.33 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Utah Medical Products Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 12.9% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. are 11.6 and 10.5 respectively. Its competitor InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Utah Medical Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares and 66.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has 19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.85% 0.16% -5.84% -1.49% -14.41% 3.7% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5.15% -0.42% 18.69% 55.63% 64.91% 36.63%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats InfuSystem Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.