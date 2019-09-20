Reviewing Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)’s and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC)’s results

Since Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products Inc. 88 8.73 N/A 3.89 23.38 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.44 N/A 3.21 33.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Utah Medical Products Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Utah Medical Products Inc. are 6.5 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Utah Medical Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Utah Medical Products Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is $120.5, which is potential 14.50% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Utah Medical Products Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 83.8% respectively. 0.5% are Utah Medical Products Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43%

For the past year Utah Medical Products Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.