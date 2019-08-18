Reviewing USG Corporation (USG)’s and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s results

Both USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USG Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.38 0.00 Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.82 N/A 0.14 51.97

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of USG Corporation and Tecnoglass Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USG Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

USG Corporation and Tecnoglass Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USG Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Tecnoglass Inc.’s consensus price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 31.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both USG Corporation and Tecnoglass Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.05% and 14% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.97% of USG Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Tecnoglass Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USG Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Tecnoglass Inc. -2.47% 0.42% -0.56% -15.74% -18.11% -11.77%

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Tecnoglass Inc. beats USG Corporation.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications. This segment offers gypsum panels, as well as joint compounds, corner beads, joint tapes, and plasters for wallboard joints finishing under the Sheetrock brand; cement board under the Durock brand; backerboard that includes abuse-resistant interior wall panels, tile backer boards, and flooring underlayments under the Fiberock brand; poured gypsum flooring systems under the Levelrock brand; roof boards under the Securock brand; and air-water barrier system and industrial gypsum under the ExoAir 430 brand. It also provides construction plaster products under the Red Top, Imperial, Diamond, and Supremo brands; and gypsum-based products for agricultural and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products, including ceiling tiles under the Radar, Eclipse, Mars, and Halcyon brands; and ceiling grids under the Donn, DX, Fineline, Centricitee, Identitee DXI, Curvatura, and Compasso brands. Its USG Boral Building Products segment manufactures, distributes, and sells various building products, mines raw gypsum, and sells natural and synthetic gypsum. This segment offers plasterboards under the USG Boral Sheetrock brand; and ceiling suspension systems under the USG Boral NextGen, Elephant, Jayaboard, Durock, and Donn DX brands, as well as mineral fiber ceiling tiles, steel grids, and joint compounds for wall, ceiling, floor lining, and exterior systems. The company distributes its products through building material dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. USG Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.