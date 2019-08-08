Reviewing USD Partners LP (USDP)’s and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s results

Both USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) are each other’s competitor in the Railroads industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USD Partners LP 11 2.67 N/A 0.61 19.64 L.B. Foster Company 22 0.36 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for USD Partners LP and L.B. Foster Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USD Partners LP 0.00% 22.9% 5.4% L.B. Foster Company 0.00% -18.4% -6.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta indicates that USD Partners LP is 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, L.B. Foster Company’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for USD Partners LP and L.B. Foster Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USD Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 L.B. Foster Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of L.B. Foster Company is $30, which is potential 28.98% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.2% of USD Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 71.8% of L.B. Foster Company are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of USD Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, L.B. Foster Company has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USD Partners LP 2.58% 2.49% 6.71% 5.96% 13.52% 14.07% L.B. Foster Company -7.29% -9.31% 12.89% 36.17% 10.11% 52.01%

For the past year USD Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than L.B. Foster Company.

Summary

USD Partners LP beats L.B. Foster Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks. The Fleet Services segment provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 2,953 railcars, including 2,108 coiled and insulated railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.