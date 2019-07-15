Reviewing USA Truck Inc. (USAK)’s and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s results

Since USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) are part of the Trucking industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck Inc. 15 0.15 N/A 1.48 9.35 BEST Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see USA Truck Inc. and BEST Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 8.1% BEST Inc. 0.00% -12.5% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of USA Truck Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival BEST Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. USA Truck Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BEST Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of USA Truck Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.9% of BEST Inc. are owned by institutional investors. USA Truck Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.35% of BEST Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Truck Inc. -2.67% -8.53% -25.91% -33.94% -47.36% -7.55% BEST Inc. -19.4% -17.18% -11.4% -18.86% -57.19% 17.27%

For the past year USA Truck Inc. has -7.55% weaker performance while BEST Inc. has 17.27% stronger performance.

Summary

USA Truck Inc. beats BEST Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.