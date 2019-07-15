Reviewing USA Truck Inc. (USAK)’s and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s results

Since USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) are part of the Trucking industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|USA Truck Inc.
|15
|0.15
|N/A
|1.48
|9.35
|BEST Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
In table 1 we can see USA Truck Inc. and BEST Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|USA Truck Inc.
|0.00%
|29.7%
|8.1%
|BEST Inc.
|0.00%
|-12.5%
|-4.6%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of USA Truck Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival BEST Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. USA Truck Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BEST Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 78.9% of USA Truck Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.9% of BEST Inc. are owned by institutional investors. USA Truck Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.35% of BEST Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|USA Truck Inc.
|-2.67%
|-8.53%
|-25.91%
|-33.94%
|-47.36%
|-7.55%
|BEST Inc.
|-19.4%
|-17.18%
|-11.4%
|-18.86%
|-57.19%
|17.27%
For the past year USA Truck Inc. has -7.55% weaker performance while BEST Inc. has 17.27% stronger performance.
Summary
USA Truck Inc. beats BEST Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.