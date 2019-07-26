Reviewing USA Technologies Inc. (USAT)’s and MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)’s results

Both USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) and MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Technologies Inc. 6 3.07 N/A -0.25 0.00 MiX Telematics Limited 17 0.00 N/A 0.57 30.00

Demonstrates USA Technologies Inc. and MiX Telematics Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us USA Technologies Inc. and MiX Telematics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MiX Telematics Limited 0.00% 11.7% 8.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.46% of USA Technologies Inc. shares and 36.3% of MiX Telematics Limited shares. USA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.34%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Technologies Inc. -0.52% 14.26% 57.18% 4.98% -51.37% 46.27% MiX Telematics Limited -1.5% -1.16% -5.07% -7.89% -17.64% 8.88%

For the past year USA Technologies Inc. was more bullish than MiX Telematics Limited.

Summary

MiX Telematics Limited beats USA Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.