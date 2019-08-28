Reviewing USA Technologies Inc. (USAT)’s and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD). The two are both Technical & System Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Technologies Inc. 6 3.81 N/A -0.25 0.00 iCAD Inc. 6 4.05 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of USA Technologies Inc. and iCAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has USA Technologies Inc. and iCAD Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iCAD Inc. 0.00% -118.1% -31.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.46% of USA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24% of iCAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. USA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.34%. Comparatively, 16.12% are iCAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Technologies Inc. -0.9% -12.27% 17.08% 13.45% -51.44% 69.15% iCAD Inc. -6.73% 0.16% 19.96% 13.95% 113.04% 72.16%

For the past year USA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than iCAD Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors USA Technologies Inc. beats iCAD Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.