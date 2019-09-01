Reviewing USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)’s and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s results

Since USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.32 N/A -0.30 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of USA Compression Partners LP and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us USA Compression Partners LP and Precision Drilling Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6%

Risk & Volatility

USA Compression Partners LP has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of USA Compression Partners LP are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Precision Drilling Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Precision Drilling Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for USA Compression Partners LP and Precision Drilling Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

USA Compression Partners LP has an average price target of $18, and a 6.19% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Precision Drilling Corporation is $2.53, which is potential 110.83% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Precision Drilling Corporation is looking more favorable than USA Compression Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.8% of USA Compression Partners LP shares and 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72%

For the past year USA Compression Partners LP had bullish trend while Precision Drilling Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

USA Compression Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Precision Drilling Corporation.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.