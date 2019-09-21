Reviewing USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of USA Compression Partners LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand USA Compression Partners LP has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have USA Compression Partners LP and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.10% -0.80% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting USA Compression Partners LP and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners LP N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for USA Compression Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

With average target price of $18, USA Compression Partners LP has a potential upside of 8.11%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 49.96%. Given USA Compression Partners LP’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe USA Compression Partners LP is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of USA Compression Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year USA Compression Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

USA Compression Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, USA Compression Partners LP’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. USA Compression Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than USA Compression Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

USA Compression Partners LP is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, USA Compression Partners LP’s competitors are 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

USA Compression Partners LP does not pay a dividend.