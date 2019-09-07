Reviewing USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)’s and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s results

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.41 N/A -0.30 0.00 FTS International Inc. 7 0.29 N/A 1.14 3.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of USA Compression Partners LP and FTS International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8% FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8%

Liquidity

USA Compression Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, FTS International Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. FTS International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered USA Compression Partners LP and FTS International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is USA Compression Partners LP’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.58%. Meanwhile, FTS International Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 156.41%. The results provided earlier shows that FTS International Inc. appears more favorable than USA Compression Partners LP, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of USA Compression Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 77.7% of FTS International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, FTS International Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21% FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16%

For the past year USA Compression Partners LP has 36.21% stronger performance while FTS International Inc. has -44.16% weaker performance.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats USA Compression Partners LP on 6 of the 10 factors.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.