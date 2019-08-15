Reviewing USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)’s and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)’s results

Both USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.17 N/A -0.30 0.00 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 3 0.20 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of USA Compression Partners LP and CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows USA Compression Partners LP and CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

USA Compression Partners LP has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. CARBO Ceramics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of USA Compression Partners LP. Its rival CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 1.8 respectively. CARBO Ceramics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for USA Compression Partners LP and CARBO Ceramics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80 CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

USA Compression Partners LP has an average price target of $18.6, and a 21.09% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

USA Compression Partners LP and CARBO Ceramics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 74%. About 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21% CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22%

For the past year USA Compression Partners LP had bullish trend while CARBO Ceramics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors USA Compression Partners LP beats CARBO Ceramics Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.