Reviewing Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)’s and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s results

This is a contrast between Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 6.65 N/A 0.58 37.42 Saul Centers Inc. 54 5.12 N/A 1.75 31.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Saul Centers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is currently more expensive than Saul Centers Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Saul Centers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 2.2% Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s 0.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Saul Centers Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Saul Centers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Saul Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a -13.15% downside potential and a consensus price target of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Saul Centers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 47.9%. 0.3% are Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Saul Centers Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33% Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Saul Centers Inc.

Summary

Saul Centers Inc. beats Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.