Reviewing Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)’s and Its Peers results

As REIT – Retail company, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.25% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 2.60% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. N/A 21 33.68 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.81 1.60 2.48

$21 is the average price target of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., with a potential downside of -1.36%. As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 9.67%. The analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.71% 8.74% 5.51% 11.56% 11.18% 18.47% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s peers are 14.04% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s peers beat Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.