Reviewing Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 81.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 5.80% 2.20% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. N/A 21 37.42 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

$21 is the average price target of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., with a potential upside of 1.11%. As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.46 shows that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s rivals are 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.