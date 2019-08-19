Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus price target of $26, and a 229.11% upside potential. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 699.57% and its average price target is $6.67. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 81.8%. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 75.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.