Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Tocagen Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.33, with potential upside of 466.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.