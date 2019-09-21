Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 366.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 75.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.