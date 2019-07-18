Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.39 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 11 and 11. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 206.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 1.82% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.