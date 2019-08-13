Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.46 N/A -3.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 238.54% and an $26 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.