Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.43 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Urovant Sciences Ltd. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 194.78%. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 164.68%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Urovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders held roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.