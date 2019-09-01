Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.33 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 194.78%. Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 43.43%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.