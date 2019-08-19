Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 229.11% at a $26 average target price. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19.78, while its potential upside is 239.86%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 0.74% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.