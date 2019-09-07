Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 472.06 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $26, and a 160.26% upside potential. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110.4 consensus price target and a 41.61% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Urovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 95%. Insiders held roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.