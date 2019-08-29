Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Urovant Sciences Ltd. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Urovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Urovant Sciences Ltd. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 240.31% at a $26 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 21.3%. Insiders held roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.