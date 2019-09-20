Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.