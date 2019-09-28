Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 22.76M -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 63,750,000.00% -269.8% -185.3% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 88,560,311.28% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 13.17% and its average target price is $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 46.3%. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.