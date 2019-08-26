Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

This is a contrast between Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.01 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $26, and a 228.70% upside potential. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 49.70%. Based on the data shown earlier, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 49%. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.