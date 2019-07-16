Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 19.94 N/A -1.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. On the competitive side is, Athenex Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Athenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 198.17% at a $26 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 0.96% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Urovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 32% respectively. Insiders held 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 9.9% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than Athenex Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.