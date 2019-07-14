Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Since Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.73 N/A 12.15 4.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 184.15% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with consensus price target of $26. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $66.33, with potential upside of 7.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Urovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 86.5%. Insiders owned 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.