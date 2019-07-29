Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 203.38% at a $26 average price target. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 322.96% and its average price target is $14. Based on the data delivered earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. 74.87% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.