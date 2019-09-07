Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 160.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 3.1% respectively. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.