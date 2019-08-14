Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s results

This is a contrast between Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 226.63% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with average price target of $26. Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 560.38%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 69.9% respectively. Insiders held 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.