Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1016.75 N/A -4.79 0.00 Xencor Inc. 34 16.41 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Xencor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus target price of $45.5, and a 43.81% upside potential. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc.’s average target price is $41, while its potential downside is -7.68%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that UroGen Pharma Ltd. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares. About 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.