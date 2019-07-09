Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

We are comparing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1103.84 N/A -4.79 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.39 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average target price of $45.5, and a 32.46% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Veracyte Inc. is $23, which is potential -17.18% downside. The results provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Veracyte Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.