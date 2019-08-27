Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

This is a contrast between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2149.49
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|87.40
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Analyst Recommendations
UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 46.96%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.