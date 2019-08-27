Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

This is a contrast between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2149.49 N/A -5.02 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.40 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Analyst Recommendations

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 46.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.