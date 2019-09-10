Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2372.63 N/A -5.02 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 158.95 N/A -3.81 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 35.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 85.34% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has stronger performance than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.