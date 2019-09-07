Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2343.73 N/A -5.02 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.43% and an $45.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.