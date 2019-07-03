Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1121.51 N/A -4.79 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 15 72.07 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 while its Quick Ratio is 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 30.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.