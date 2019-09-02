Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2362.39 N/A -5.02 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1097.41 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 34.02% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.