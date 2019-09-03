Reviewing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2159.91 N/A -5.02 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.63 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Novan Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 34.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.